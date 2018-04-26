Menu
WOMAN AIRLIFTED: The North Coast Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter transported a young woman from Kyogle to Princess Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday night..
Rescue chopper rushes woman to hospital after crash

Alison Paterson
26th Apr 2018 8:29 AM

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after a single car crash at Geneva, west of Kyogle, last night.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the incident at 7.45pm on Anzac Day.

"We attended the single vehicle accident on Afterlee Rd, Geneva," he said.

"They attended to a woman aged approximately 22 years who was concious and breathing with possible neck injuries and back pain."

Police were also in attendance.

The woman was suffering from neck and spinal injuries and initially taken to patient was taken Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

The woman was then taken to Princess Alexandria Hospital in Queensland by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

