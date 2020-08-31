Rescue chopper kept busy with emergency work

THE WESTPAC rescue helicopter has completed a busy week of missions throughout the north of the state, ranging from search to medical emergencies.

The chopper was tasked at 3.30pm Sunday afternoon to a property at Woodburn to a report of a young lady who had fallen from a horse. Ambulance NSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised a 14-year-old female with head injuries before she was flown direct to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment.

Earlier Sunday, the helicopter met with paramedics at Moree Airport to help a 60-year-old male who suffered serious injuries after he was impaled through the leg by a piece of farming equipment on a property 5km out of Moree. He was initially treated at Moree Hospital and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team has assisted in stabilising the gentleman and he has been flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The Westpac helicopter treats a man on a property near Drake who fell from a bike and suffered serious back and leg injuries.

On Saturday, the helicopter was called to a rural property north east of Drake to reports of a 29-year-old male trail bike rider who had fallen from his bike and was suffering serious back and leg injuries.

Local Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene and commenced treatment of the man prior to the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team. The man was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team prior to being transported to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Throughout the week, the helicopter was also called to assist in two searches on the north coast.

Images from the search for a missing fisherman who fell off the rocks on the Red Rock headland on Saturday afternoon. Photos: Frank Redward.

On Saturday afternoon, and again Sunday morning the helicopter was called to the Red Rock to assist with the search for a missing male swept from rocks while fishing at Red Rock.

>>> VISION: Emergency services join to search for missing man

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter joined Water Police, Surf Lifesaving and Marine Rescue vessel to search water offshore from Red Rock.

Earlier in the week, the helicopter conducted two extensive searches in the effort to find a missing Coffs Harbour woman at the Lake Arragan campground.