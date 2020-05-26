Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man LifeFlight
News

Rescue chopper en route to man trapped by a fallen silo

Michael Nolan
by
26th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property. 

Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo. 

However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived. 

More to come.

farm accident lifeflight queensland ambulance service workplace accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Quad’s future uncertain as funding runs dry

        premium_icon The Quad’s future uncertain as funding runs dry

        News SCU has confirmed it will not continue to fund the creative arts program in Lismore.

        Taco time: Ballina’s new Mexican obsession

        premium_icon Taco time: Ballina’s new Mexican obsession

        News Bob’s Tacos is a new entry on the Northern Rivers food scene, focusing on bringing...

        ‘Sickening crunch’: Lismore footy player’s horrifying injury

        premium_icon ‘Sickening crunch’: Lismore footy player’s horrifying injury

        Sport HE CAME out of hospital with 57 staples, six stitches and two metal plates in his...

        Northern NSW hospitals boost elective surgery capacity

        premium_icon Northern NSW hospitals boost elective surgery capacity

        News THIS is good news for any residents on the waiting list for elective surgery.