Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
News

Rescue chopper clocks up hundreds of missions in 2019

JASMINE BURKE
8th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter carried out 453 missions last year, a big year for the team.

Total Missions Flown from Lismore helibase:

Primary and SAR: 273

Hospital Transfers: 180

From December 24 to January 5 service wide the rescue chopper performed a total of 64 missions across the three bases - an average of 5 per day.

  • Missions across each base: Tamworth (20), Lismore (18) and Belmont (26)
  • 49 Primary Missions and 15 Hospital Transfers
  • 18 Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVA)
  • 4 Winch missions (3 water 1 land)

“In all it was a busy festive season for our Ops NSW Health/Ambulance Medical Teams right across Northern NSW,” a spokesman said.

“Looking ahead, our Lismore operations is not far away from flying its 10,000th mission and we look forward to marking this milestone with you as we recognise the contributions made by the Community, our Sponsors and Volunteers that have made these missions possible since 1982.”

northern rivers accident westpac life save rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firey devastated after pet dingoes shot dead

        premium_icon Firey devastated after pet dingoes shot dead

        News IMAGINE fighting the raging bushfires and then coming home to find your dogs had been killed.

        Woman found in possession of a prohibited weapon

        premium_icon Woman found in possession of a prohibited weapon

        News RICHMOND Police District officers located the weapon at Lennox Head property on...

        • 8th Jan 2020 9:15 AM
        200 planes on show for Evans Head fly-in

        premium_icon 200 planes on show for Evans Head fly-in

        News This popular, family-friendly event is on again this weekend, and there will be...

        Mr Perfect’s barbecue is coming to the North Coast

        Mr Perfect’s barbecue is coming to the North Coast

        News THE grassroots, “pre-crisis” charity aims to help men cope with mental health...