Rescue chopper clocks up hundreds of missions in 2019

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter carried out 453 missions last year, a big year for the team.

Total Missions Flown from Lismore helibase:

Primary and SAR: 273

Hospital Transfers: 180

From December 24 to January 5 service wide the rescue chopper performed a total of 64 missions across the three bases - an average of 5 per day.

Missions across each base: Tamworth (20), Lismore (18) and Belmont (26)

49 Primary Missions and 15 Hospital Transfers

18 Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVA)

4 Winch missions (3 water 1 land)

“In all it was a busy festive season for our Ops NSW Health/Ambulance Medical Teams right across Northern NSW,” a spokesman said.

“Looking ahead, our Lismore operations is not far away from flying its 10,000th mission and we look forward to marking this milestone with you as we recognise the contributions made by the Community, our Sponsors and Volunteers that have made these missions possible since 1982.”