Rescue chopper clocks its 9000th mission

FROM humble beginnings to more than 400 rescues a year, this month marked the 9000th mission for the Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service since it started at Ballina in 1982.

Averaging more than one mission a day, the vital medical service is on-call 24/7 across 40,000sqm of northern New South Wales.

The milestone mission was a winch recovery of a woman who had fallen on to rocks at Muttonbird Island, off Coffs Harbour, on December 12.

Regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said it had been a big year for the service, thanks to the March floods and base relocation.

"It's not just the patients, it's their families and friends and the community that I think in some cases also get affected by the fact the helicopter has been able to be on standby to come and help people when they are in their absolute need,” Mr Huish said.

"Each year the service is tasked more and more. We started with humble beginnings and now each year we are looking at performing over 400 missions a year.

"This is staggering when you think about all the hospital transfers we do, the accidents we attend and the land and sea searches we conduct.

"This is a true partnership which helps to bring together the overall service - it's not only the pilots and crew in the aircraft, it is the doctors and paramedics from NSW health and the ambulance services who play a pivotal role in saving lives at the back of the aircraft, and the volunteers.

"It's a testament to the community for us to be supported the way we have been to be able to perform 9000 missions.”