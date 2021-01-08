Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.
Rescue chopper called to crash, reports of people trapped

Alison Paterson
8th Jan 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:50 PM
Update, 12.50pm: Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector David Cook said the crash today involved two vehicles on Mount Burrell Rd, Mount Burrell.

"There were two vehicles involved in a collision and currently there are two ambulances on scene," he said.

"The paramedics are assessing the occupants but there does not appear to be any serious injuries."

It is understood that the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was not required.

Insp Cook said police were also on scene.

"I want to thank the crews from Kungbar Fire Brigade for turning out to this incident," he said.

"And please, can everyone take extra care on the roads in this wet weather."

 

Original story: Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics are responding to reports of a vehicle rollover on the Northern Rivers.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that three road ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were currently en route the crash which occurred around on Mount Burrell Rd, Mount Burrell, north west of Byron Bay around 11.30am today.

It is understood there are four people involved in the crash.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector David Cook said crews had just arrived on scene.

"We have two trucks with four crews from Kunghur Fire Brigade at the incident," he said.

"The crews are providing assistance with traffic control and fire protection."

