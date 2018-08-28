Rescue chopper called to serious crash near Lismore

Emergency services are at a crash on Bangalow Rd, Richmond Hill.

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two car crash on Bangalow Rd near at Richmond Hill.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the incident is serious with multiple ambulance crews on scene.

"About 12.25pm on Bangalow Rd a couple of kilometres north of Richmond Hill Rd, we have four ambulance road crews in attendance at a two car accident," he said.

"The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter has been assigned to the incident also."

The spokesman said there were two people in each car.

"One patient in one car appears to be having seizures and are in a very serious condition," he said.

"They are currently being treated by paramedics at the moment and will likely be transpired by the helicopter."

The male driver of the other vehicle who is also in a serious condition.

The 60-year-old man is reportedly experiencing chest pains.

More to come.