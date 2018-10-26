Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after crash

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed on Ross Lane near Lennox Head to transport a motorcyclist injured in a crash.

UPDATE, 5.15pm: AN Ambulance NSW spokesman said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was now transporting a man injured in a single motorbike crash earlier today.

"The patient as of four minutes ago is now on his way to the Gold Coast University Hospital," he said.

"He will be taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital."

The spokesman said the man aged in his 50s was in a stable condition.

"The fact he can move his limbs is a good sign," he said.

"Although the main is complaining of neck pain."

UPDATE, 4.40pm: ROSS Lane at Lennox Head will be closed to traffic in both directions to allow the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter land on the road.

The rescue chopper is landing to pick up a man who was hurt in a motorbike crash this afternoon.

It is understood police and other emergency services are currently clearing traffic from the scene to allow the helicopter to land.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said it is not yet known where the patient will be transported.

"The helicopter us about to land and the paramedics will treat the patient," he said.

"It is to early to tell which hospital they will take him to."

Original story: THE Westpac Life Saver Helicopter is on its way to Ross Lane at Lennox Head to attend a motorbike crash.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said two road ambulances were currently on scene where a man had crashed his motorbike.

"The single motorbike crash involves a man in his 50s with unknown injuries," he said.

"The man is able to move all his limbs but is complaining of neck pain.

"The patient is stable and the helicopter crew are awaiting news to see if they need to transport him."

More to come.