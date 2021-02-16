Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club named their new rescue boat after their late member Lyn 'Raz' Burtonwood on the weekend, two years after he disappeared.

Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club named their new rescue boat after their late member Lyn 'Raz' Burtonwood on the weekend, two years after he disappeared.

A new surf rescue boat at Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club has been named after Lyn 'Raz' Burtonwood, two years after his death.

The club met last Saturday to remember Mr Burtonwood.

Patrol 6 launched an inflatable rescue boat named in his honour at the surf club, with family and friends of Mr Burtonwood also present at Lighthouse Beach.

On February 16, 2019, Mr Burtonwood was rostered for morning surf patrol at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, with other members of the club.

Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club named their new rescue boat after their late member Lyn 'Raz' Burtonwood on the weekend, two years after he disappeared.

<<How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription>>

A fit 69-year-old man, he regularly attended the beach on a Saturday for an ocean swim.

Mr Burtonwood jumped into the water to test the conditions, but members of the surf patrol lost sight of him and launched an inflatable rescue boat.

They were unable to find him.

The search included jet skis, drones, helicopters and the SES all day, and it was resumed the following morning.

The cause of death was finally stated as drowning with "body not recovered".

A portrait made by a Lennox Head artist of Mr Burtonwood has been sold to an anonymous bidder.

Ballina Shire artist Angela Parr's artwork 'Gone to Atlantis (RIP Raz)'.

Artist Angela Parr said on social media her work was to honour Mr Burtonwood's memory.

"I am honoured to announce that my portrait tribute of Ballina's beloved Raz has been purchased by a wonderful person who wishes to remain anonymous," she said.

"The painting is going to be hung in a prominent and completely appropriate venue. It will become public news soon.

"As always with my art sales a percentage shall go to a local charity which in this case Will be the local surf club where Raz was a member."

The Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club was contacted for comment.