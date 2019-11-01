Repurpose with a purpose at Vinnies

SAVVY shoppers are being invited to recycle and save by joining the fun on Dressed by Vinnies Day today.

The national event encourages existing and new Vinnies customers to visit their local Vinnies Shop to explore the unique treasures, choose something they love, wear it on the day and share it on social media by tagging #DressedbyVinnies.

The campaign provides participants with fun resources like the Vinnies Styling Guide with top tips for shopping at Vinnies, along with a Host Guide to help workplaces and schools across the country encourage participation.

Vinnies NSW CEO Jack de Groot said this year's event was focused on the benefits of recycling.

"By getting Dressed by Vinnies and promoting the value of shopping with us, you'll be helping support your community and contributing to recycling and waste reduction efforts by shopping sustainably,” he said.

"Research indicates that Australians buy an average of 27 kilograms of new textiles each year, including clothing and sheets, and throw away around 23 kilograms of the same.”

Mr de Groot said by shopping at Vinnies you can "reduce your carbon footprint and at the same time help make someone's life a bit easier”.

"We have more than 650 Vinnies shops across the country, which enable us to help 1.8 million Australians each year who are living below the poverty line,” he said.

"Last financial year, 29 per cent per cent of the total revenue generated by Vinnies in NSW came from Vinnies Shops, enabling the organisation to support tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, disability, poverty and other forms of disadvantage.”

For more information about Dressed by Vinnies Day, visit www.vinnies.org.au/dressedbyvinnies