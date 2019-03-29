Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for the vehicle involved.
Police are searching for the vehicle involved. Cade Mooney
Breaking

SAFETY ALERT: Reports shot fired from window of ute

Melanie Plane
Ashley Pillhofer
by and
29th Mar 2019 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:10 PM

UPDATE 10.50AM: POLICE are actively patrolling the Andergrove area on the lookout for a car after a firearm was allegedly discharged out of the window of a vehicle about 9am.  

A police media spokesperson said a person reported the black ute was driving "erratically" down Bedford Road before a passenger shot a firearm down the road. 

The Mitsubishi Triton does not have a tray and has red writing on the side which says 'red hot'. Police believe the car's plates, which read  555 SMM are false. 

It is understood a man and a woman are in the car. 

Nobody was injured during the incident. 

Earlier this morning the same vehicle was involved in a road rage incident where it tried to ram vehicle off the road about 3am. 

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>'Member for Manila' says he has no case to answer

>Unexpected fall from grace for 90s NRL star

>Special needs league stars take to the field

INITIAL: A MANHUNT is under way after shots were allegedly fired out of the window of a vehicle in Andergrove this morning.

Reports suggest police are searching for two people and the vehicle involved following the incident around 9am.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in another incident earlier in the morning however the details are at this stage unknown.

More to come.

More Stories

andergrove drive by shooting editors picks mackay crime mackay police shots fired
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Huge success for Lismore's smoking hot new restaurant

    premium_icon Huge success for Lismore's smoking hot new restaurant

    Business 'OVERWHELMINGLY good' response for relocated business.

    Fast-food fury over 'pretend KFC' for Byron

    premium_icon Fast-food fury over 'pretend KFC' for Byron

    Business Residents weigh in on new fried chicken store

    TWO YEARS ON: Emergency crews stronger, better prepared

    TWO YEARS ON: Emergency crews stronger, better prepared

    News Lessons have been learnt since the 2017 flood crisis

    Yes, Lismore does have a night life... try the Night Trail

    premium_icon Yes, Lismore does have a night life... try the Night Trail

    Food & Entertainment The CBD has plenty to offer food lovers