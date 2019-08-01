Reports shots fired during alleged assault

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a vicious assault on the Gold Coast which included reports of a gun being fired.

Around 6.20pm last night, a man was allegedly assaulted by two others on Drama Street in Oxenford.

It is understood the man received facial injuries and was tended to by paramedics.

Reports were made of a gunshot being fired, however these are unconfirmed as at 11pm.

The man's injuries are not believed to be from a firearm.

Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police cars, with the local streets cordoned off and cars being searched. The streets were reopened later in the evening.

Police are continuing to search for two people who fled the scene.

The victim is believed to not be co-operating. He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.