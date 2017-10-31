Reports of wild dogs prompt survey

DPI are encouraging residents to have their say on the impact of wild dogs in their area in a survey next month.

FOLLOWING increasing reports of wild dog attacks in the region, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is encouraging residents to have their say in local wild dog management plans.

Ewingsdale resident Shanti McIvor Coats posted on Facebook asking for information on wild dogs in the area: "I've had two horses in six days end up in a barbed wire fence and the other with a big bite on his leg. The property owners just saw a huge dark dog running towards them."

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) economist, Salahadin Khairo, said residents could participate in a survey next month which was designed to detect areas where wild dogs impact on local communities and identify the best management options.

"We are targeting a diverse community of producers, small landholders and people living in peri-urban areas, where wild dogs are found," Mr Khairo said.

"Up to 800 local residents will be contacted by email, mobile and landline telephone services and by post to ensure we reach people whose lives are affected by wild dogs.

"The information they provide will help better direct resources to manage wild dog impacts."

The survey is being conducted through a University of New England research project in collaboration with north-eastern NSW wild dog facilitator, David Worsley.

NSW Northern Tablelands and North Coast residents who would like to take the survey or get more information on the project should contact Salahadin Khairo by telephone on (02) 6391 3753, or email salahadin.khairo@dpi.nsw.gov.au.