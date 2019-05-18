Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATE: Man loses life in Truck rollover

Mark Zita
liana walker
by and
17th May 2019 4:16 PM | Updated: 18th May 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE SATURDAY 11.40AM:

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has died following a single vehicle traffic crash in Bancroft yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Balls Road just before 4pm, where it is believed the truck was climbing an incline when it left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The 31-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

 

UPDATE 5.00PM: A TRUCK has rolled over on Hays Road at Bancroft.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was reported to them at 3.48pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been tasked to the scene.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a single vehicle accident on Gladstone-Monto Rd at Bancroft, near Monto.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew is currently on route to the scene at the intersection of Pine Mountain Road.

More to come.

boyne valley editors picks gladstone-monto road gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Your comprehensive guide to voting in Richmond electorate

    premium_icon Your comprehensive guide to voting in Richmond electorate

    Politics EVERYTHING you need to know if you're voting in the seat of Richmond.

    'Our hearts will never be full again': Young chef remembered

    premium_icon 'Our hearts will never be full again': Young chef remembered

    News A week of hearings into young chef's death have concluded

    Casino man gets bail after fatal crash

    premium_icon Casino man gets bail after fatal crash

    Crime A 21-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of his passenger

    Death threats for man accused of fatal hit-and-run

    premium_icon Death threats for man accused of fatal hit-and-run

    Crime A man has faced court for first time over Nimbin hit and run