Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A tiger shark has been spotted by surf lifesavers.
A tiger shark has been spotted by surf lifesavers.
News

Tiger shark reported off popular North Coast beach

Liana Boss
19th Apr 2021 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update, 11.30am: There have been reports of a further shark sighting on the Far North Coast this morning.

The Dorsal app reported a sighting of what's believed to be a tiger shark off Byron Bay's Main Beach shortly after 10am.

A member of the public has since reported having seen a shark while driving across Missingham Bridge in Ballina about 7.30am.

 

Original story: There have been reports of a possible tiger shark off the coast of Byron Bay.

Shark surveillance app Dorsal has indicated a 3m shark was seen off Main Beach shortly after 10am.

The report first says the shark is of an "unidentified species", but later on the entry indicates Surf Life Saving NSW have reported this is a tiger shark.

byron bay main beach byron bay north coast beaches northern rivers beaches shark
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unreliable’ for 6 years: Why company needs $1.2m fix

        Premium Content ‘Unreliable’ for 6 years: Why company needs $1.2m fix

        News A leading Australian company says its Lismore plant has “significant issues”.

        See plans for new roundabout, carpark on busy road

        Premium Content See plans for new roundabout, carpark on busy road

        News New roundabout and roadworks should alleviate several problems.

        Shark strategy deadline looms, council pleads for funding

        Premium Content Shark strategy deadline looms, council pleads for funding

        News Funding for North Coast’s shark management strategy ends on June 30

        5 big winners in Kyogle Council’s four-year budget

        Premium Content 5 big winners in Kyogle Council’s four-year budget

        Council News From major road upgrades to charity boosts, here’s the full breakdown of what the...