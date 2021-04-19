Tiger shark reported off popular North Coast beach

A tiger shark has been spotted by surf lifesavers.

Update, 11.30am: There have been reports of a further shark sighting on the Far North Coast this morning.

The Dorsal app reported a sighting of what's believed to be a tiger shark off Byron Bay's Main Beach shortly after 10am.

A member of the public has since reported having seen a shark while driving across Missingham Bridge in Ballina about 7.30am.

Shark surveillance app Dorsal has indicated a 3m shark was seen off Main Beach shortly after 10am.

The report first says the shark is of an "unidentified species", but later on the entry indicates Surf Life Saving NSW have reported this is a tiger shark.