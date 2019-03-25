Shark bite in the Whitsundays

A man was reportedly bitten by a shark at Hardy Reef, near the Heart Pontoon.

1.20PM UPDATE: THE Whitsundays has seen its fifth shark attack in little more than six months.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times that a man was reportedly bitten by a shark at Hardy Reef, near the Heart Pontoon, about 12.30pm on Monday.

He is understood to have suffered a leg injury and is reportedly conscious.

Paramedics are en-route and the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

Hardy Reef is one of the many thousands of small reefs that make up the Great Barrier Reef and is approximately 60km north-east of Airlie Beach.

This latest incident follows a horror stretch of attacks in the popular Australian holiday destination.

In September last year, Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick and Melbourne schoolgirl Hannah Papps, 12, were attacked at Cid Harbour in the space of 24 hours.

Ms Barwick said last month that she is still recovering from extensive physical injuries and has been learning to walk again with the assistance of a cane, while Hannah's leg was amputated.

In November, six weeks after the first two attacks, Melbourne doctor Dan Christidis died as a result of his injuries after being attacked in Cid Harbour.

In January of this year, a nine-year-old girl suffered a foot injury after a bite at Hamilton Island.

Doubt remains whether a shark or a toad fish was at the centre of that incident.

