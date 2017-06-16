PLANE CRASH: Emergency services rush to find wreckage

FRIDAY 9.33am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and four ambulances are on their way to the scene of a light plane crash near Bangalow.

At these stage injuries are unknown.

The NSW Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called at about 9am.

FRIDAY 9.29am: EMERGENCY Services have rushed to the scene of a confirmed light plane crash.

Fire and Rescue NSW were called about 8.58am to Rishworths Lane, Brooklet.

A Hazmat unit and Rural Fire Service are enroute to the scene.

FRIDAY 9.26am: POLICE have confirmed reports of a plane crash on the Northern Rivers around 20 minutes ago.

Multiple locals have reported a light plane crash approximately 20 minutes ago near Bangalow.

Police confirmed they were enroute to the location.