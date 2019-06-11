Sex offender accused of messaging teen girl

A reportable sex offender has been accused of trying to message a 15-year-old girl on Facebook.

A REPORTABLE sex offender claims his social media may have been hacked after he allegedly tried to contact a 15-year-old girl over Facebook.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told the man was on bail for possessing child porn material when "a wave emoji" was allegedly sent from his Facebook account to the young teen's account.

Both live in the Mackay region. The court heard the man was a friend of the girl's mother and had known her most of her life. He has not been named as it could identify the teen.

He has been charged with failing to comply with reporting conditions under the Child Protection (Offender Reporting) Act earlier this year.

"In regards to the offences... I'm instructed that he has no recollection of sending the message and that he was informed by a friend that his account may have been hacked as there were some posts coming up that were usual," Legal Aid solicitor Rosie Varley said during a bail application.

"But on the base of it I need to concede that it is a strong Crown case."

Magistrate Damien Dywer questioned whether he had contacted the teen before, to which prosecutor Joshua Morris said, "not that I'm aware of".

"So it's just out of the blue he decided to send a 15-year-old this contact?" Mr Dwyer asked.

The man is in a show cause position because he was already on bail for allegedly possessing child exploitation material.

Ms Varley said that case had already been committed to the Mackay District Court earlier this year, but the man had not yet been indicted.

She said the man had stable accommodation and would consent to reporting conditions.

"He is willing to delete the Facebook accounts," Ms Varley said.

"It was a wave emoji... there was no other context to the messages."

Mr Dwyer questioned why someone would send a wave emoji, to which Ms Varley said, "To get someone's attention."

"That's exactly right... and why would he be trying to get the attention of a 15-year-old girl, who he's had very little contact with," Mr Dwyer said.

Mr Dwyer denied bail on the grounds the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

The case was adjourned to July 1.