Report to show how council fared during difficult year

Photo shows crews from the Kyogle RFS helping out at the Rappville bushfire.

BUSHFIRES, drought and a pandemic haven't stopped Richmond Valley Council from performing the best it can despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year.

The council will release it's annual report for the 2019/20 financial year to the public by the end of the month.

Mayor Robert Mustow during Tuesday's council meeting said the "outstanding" annual report was a reflection of the hard work of council staff to steer the community through "the hard times" of bushfire recovery, floods and COVID-19.

"I think it's outstanding what our staff have achieved with the support of our council and the community," Cr Mustow said.

"We've responded to a lot of hard and trying times and disasters and I think we've all come through and should be proud of what we achieved.

"We are financially stable, we're meeting our targets in all of our level of achievement we are required to do by the state government."

Cr Mustow said the report highlighted how the council had continued to provide vital services and deliver key projects despite the difficulties of the past year.

"It's been a very positive year, and I look forward to the next 12 months being the same," he said.

Council business papers state the report, which was yet to be made public, acknowledges the community's resilience in addressing these challenges and the role that council has played in leading recovery.

"Although it has been a difficult year for the Richmond Valley, Council has managed to maintain key community services and continue its commitment to deliver signature projects," the business paper states.

Highlights have included:

•Queen Elizabeth Park upgrade

•Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) completion of Stage 2

•Casino Drill Hall Stage 1