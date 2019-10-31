Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
News

Report reveals Aussies losing thousands in scams

Michael Doyle
31st Oct 2019 5:30 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT report initiated by the Westpac Group has found Australians who were scammed in the last 12 months lost an average of $12,000.

The report found those living in NSW/ACT were the least likely to research companies they were dealing with.

Queenslanders believed more than any other they would not fall for a scam, however they were the most likely to be affected by a scam.

The reports have led St George Bank - part of the Westpac Group - to urged people to be more protective of their money.

"Scammers are now using very sophisticated techniques, tricks and technologies to convince unsuspecting Australians to hand over their hard-earned cash," said Tweed City branch manager, Lisa Allan.

"With one in five Australians not talking about scam prevention, it's important we lift the lid on scams through building awareness and taking simple steps to protect ourselves against scammers."

Some of the tips offered include never providing personal information in emails, phone calls and text messages.

Also keeping up-to-date with computer software and be wary of emails requesting your information.

editors picks scam scammers st george bank tweed westpac
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tributes to a 'master of the sky' after hang-glider crash

    premium_icon Tributes to a 'master of the sky' after hang-glider crash

    News A NORTH Coast man who died in a tragic hang-gliding crash at Lennox Head was an experienced pilot with decades of experience.

    • 31st Oct 2019 11:15 AM
    Modern 'old school' butcher opens in East Lismore

    premium_icon Modern 'old school' butcher opens in East Lismore

    Business "I saw potential with the old shop and the location"

    Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

    premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

    Crime He's alleged to have fatally struck a woman before driving off

    Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    premium_icon Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    Weather Storm chaser said Rappville fires scariest thing he'd witnessed