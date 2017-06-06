Replica pistols found in Northern Rivers dam

FAKE GUNS FOUND: Two replica pistols were found near Kyogle and handed into police.

A PAIR of replica pistols have been handed into police after they were found near a Northern Rivers dam.

Police report a person on Monday found a muddy bag containing replica pistols at Toonumbar Dam near Kyogle.

A police spokesman said the items were waterlogged, muddy and will be destroyed, but if anyone knows anything to please contact Kyogle Police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident overnight, a well-intentioned man who sought to restart his car caused it to catch fire when he used the wrong battery.

Police report about 5.25pm on Monday they were called to Johnson St, Casino to a vehicle fire where the local fire brigade were already in attendance.

They found the owner of a Mazda 121 had attempted to restart his car using a larger battery which sparked and caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Fortunately, the man was not injured.