Replica pistol used 'for protection'
A MAN will face court next month over charges stemming from a replica firearm.
Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police were called to a Stony Chute address about 11.40pm on Monday night.
"While at the address police located a replica pistol on a car seat,” Sen Cnst Henderson said.
"Police then spoke to a 36-year-old Stony Chute man who allegedly said he had the pistol for protection.”
Police seized the pistol and the man was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.
He is due to face Lismore Local Cout next month.