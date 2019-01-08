Menu
A man has been charged after a replica weapon was allegedly found in his possession.
A man has been charged after a replica weapon was allegedly found in his possession.
Replica pistol used 'for protection'

8th Jan 2019 11:48 AM
A MAN will face court next month over charges stemming from a replica firearm.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police were called to a Stony Chute address about 11.40pm on Monday night.

"While at the address police located a replica pistol on a car seat,” Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"Police then spoke to a 36-year-old Stony Chute man who allegedly said he had the pistol for protection.”

Police seized the pistol and the man was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

He is due to face Lismore Local Cout next month.

