Replica pistol used 'for protection'

A MAN will face court next month over charges stemming from a replica firearm.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police were called to a Stony Chute address about 11.40pm on Monday night.

"While at the address police located a replica pistol on a car seat,” Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"Police then spoke to a 36-year-old Stony Chute man who allegedly said he had the pistol for protection.”

Police seized the pistol and the man was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

He is due to face Lismore Local Cout next month.