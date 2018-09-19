Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond Police District officers have seized a firearm from a Lismore residence.
Richmond Police District officers have seized a firearm from a Lismore residence. Image supplied
Crime

Replica pistol seized from Northern Rivers home

Liana Turner
by
19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

POLICE have seized a firearm from a Northern Rivers home.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police had been working to find the firearm, which they believe is a replica, for some time.

This followed information that it had been seen in the area.

Police attended a North Lismore address at 7.30 morning, and seized the gun.

"Police attended an address at Lismore, in Terania St and conducted a search where they've located a pistol, believed to be a replica, in the residence,” Insp Bruce said.

Insp Bruce said no charges had yet been laid and further investigations were ongoing.

northern rivers crime north lismore replica pistol richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    News THE car involved in the horror crash is being mechanically examined and police are still waiting on some test results.

    Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    premium_icon Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    Crime An application was lodged to place one of the accused in custody

    Unexpected visitor at Richmond Valley Council meeting

    premium_icon Unexpected visitor at Richmond Valley Council meeting

    News Councillors, staff... and one new face in the chambers

    Local Partners