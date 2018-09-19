Replica pistol seized from Northern Rivers home

POLICE have seized a firearm from a Northern Rivers home.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police had been working to find the firearm, which they believe is a replica, for some time.

This followed information that it had been seen in the area.

Police attended a North Lismore address at 7.30 morning, and seized the gun.

"Police attended an address at Lismore, in Terania St and conducted a search where they've located a pistol, believed to be a replica, in the residence,” Insp Bruce said.

Insp Bruce said no charges had yet been laid and further investigations were ongoing.