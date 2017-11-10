Replica gun pointed at shopping centre security guard

POLICE reported they have arrested a juvenile for armed with intent at Ballina Fair shopping centre.
Police allege that on Wednesday a security guard at the shopping centre saw people riding bikes outside the area.
When the guard went to ask them to leave, the guard had what appeared to be a pistol pointed at him by one of the juveniles.
On Thursday the juvenile was arrested in Ballina and detectives searched his home and located a replica pistol.
The juvenile has been charged with armed with intent.
The juvenile will appear in Ballina Children's Count in December.