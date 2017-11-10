Menu
Replica gun pointed at shopping centre security guard

Ballina Police have arrested a juvenile for armed with intent.
Ballina Police have arrested a juvenile for armed with intent.
Alison Paterson
by

POLICE reported they have arrested a juvenile for armed with intent at Ballina Fair shopping centre.

Police allege that on Wednesday a security guard at the shopping centre saw people riding bikes outside the area.

When the guard went to ask them to leave, the guard had what appeared to be a pistol pointed at him by one of the juveniles.

On Thursday the juvenile was arrested in Ballina and detectives searched his home and located a replica pistol.

The juvenile has been charged with armed with intent.

The juvenile will appear in Ballina Children's Count in December.

