Police uncovered a replica pistol, similar to this Glock, when they searched a Goonellabah man.
Crime

Replica Glock pistol and hunting knife found in search

29th Nov 2018 6:30 AM

POLICE from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that at 3:30pm on Tuesday they had cause to stop a vehicle on Bent Street Lismore.

When police searched an occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Goonellabah man they allegedly located a large hunting style knife concealed in his pants.

During a search of the car police located a replica 'Glock' pistol.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with possessing an unregistered firearm and being in custody of a knife in a public place.

He was bail refused and was due to appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday. #LismoreCrime

Lismore Northern Star

