Team Rubicon are replanting three fire trees that marked Remembrance Day that were burnt in Rappville on October 8.
Replanting memorial trees burned in savage village fire

Susanna Freymark
11th Nov 2019 4:45 PM
IN A touching tribute Team Rubicon volunteers are re-planting three Remembrance Day trees that were burned to the ground in Rappville on October 8.

At 3pm on Monday, November 11, three new fire trees were planted where in the avenue of trees that mark fallen soldiers.

The planting marks part of the recovery after the savage fire that destroyed homes and property in the village.

The former military men and women of Team Rubicon talked to school students at Rappville Public School about the work they do in cleaning up after disasters.

The school children joined the ceremony and heard a speech by Rubicon veteran Peter Mottram.

The trees were donated by Team Rubicon founder and chief executive Geoff Evans.

Team Rubicon's communications manager Emily Arnold said they did the planting at 3pm so they didn't interfere with the 11am Remembrance Day ceremony in Casino.

The new fire trees stand in line with the surviving memorial tress in Rappville.

REMEMBER THEM: Team Rubicon replant three memorial fire trees that marked Remembrance Day and were burnt in Rappville on October 8.
memorial trees northern rivers commmunity rappville remebrance day team rubicon
Lismore Northern Star

