Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Jail for Casino man over sophisticated cannabis set-up

Hamish Broome
by
8th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CASINO man David Justin likes to grow cannabis to self-medicate, and a judge is not convinced another stint in jail will persuade him to stop.

When police conducted a search of his Casino home last October they discovered a sophisticated hydroponic set up, including seven lights, portable fans, growing agents, a heating system, an irrigation system, and power transformers.

Police counted 50 plants in various stages of maturity across three different rooms.

Justin had also tampered with the mains electricity supply to hide his excessive power consumption.

But despite the abundance of cannabis, he insisted to police they were his and his partner's personal use alone.

The 51-year-old ultimately pleaded guilty to cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, and misusing electricity.

At Justin's sentencing hearing in Lismore District Court on October 4, Judge Deborah Sweeney said he used the cannabis "for health reasons and to provide some for his partner for her health reasons".

The court heard Justin suffered from an acquired brain injury, chronic migraines, neck pain, and anxiety and "cannot tolerate side effects from anti-depressive drugs".

Judge Sweeney said she accepted this, and there was no evidence in the home, of any scales, portion bags or dried cannabis.

Nevertheless, she said Justin's "continual defiance of the law against cultivating cannabis" aggravated his crime.

The court heard he was already on parole for a similar offence when he was arrested last year, and had been sentenced to three years' jail for offences in 2011 and 2012.

Judge Sweeney said Justin was a "recidivist".

"I'm not confident Mr Justin will not continue to offend in this way (as) he demonstrates no intention to rehabilittae himself," she said.

This was partly due to effects of his aquired brain injury, which he medicated using cannabis, but also because he did not "fully appraise" the consequences of his behaviour.

He reveived a two-year jail sentence with a non-parole period of 12 months. Due to time served he will be released on parole on November 14.

cannabis cultivation casino crime cultivate commercial cannabis david justin hydroponic cannabis set up medicinal cannabis
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    premium_icon Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    News THE matter had been set down for a determination by the planning panel today.

    • 8th Oct 2018 11:25 AM
    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    News A 3.5m white shark and a 2m bull shark have forced evacuations

    Real-time mapping of highway's huge concrete deliveries

    premium_icon Real-time mapping of highway's huge concrete deliveries

    News Find out where and when the trucks will be on the road

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Shows, coming to a town near you

    premium_icon Shows, coming to a town near you

    Whats On A list of agricultural shows on the Northern Rivers

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners