Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly jogging nude past police car in Melbourne.
A man has been charged after allegedly jogging nude past police car in Melbourne.
Crime

Nudie jogger charged after running past cop car

21st Nov 2018 9:08 AM

A man has been charged after allegedly jogging naked past a police car in Melbourne.

The 52-year-old Melton West man has allegedly gone on multiple nudie runs through the CBD and inner suburbs over recent months.

He was arrested off King St in the city yesterday morning after jogging past detectives on Rosamond St in Balaclava.

The man was charged with 12 offences, including wilful and obscene exposure in public and sexual activity directed at another person.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 7.

More Stories

arrested crime editors picks melbourne nudie jogger

Top Stories

    Summit to shine light on youth employment

    Summit to shine light on youth employment

    News BUSINESS leaders to focus on innovation and a 'next economy' workforce.

    Wife, dogs not enough to grant attack accused bail

    premium_icon Wife, dogs not enough to grant attack accused bail

    Crime A man accused of an attack with a baseball bat has been refused bail

    Respected and loved, vale Spencer Spinaze, MBE

    premium_icon Respected and loved, vale Spencer Spinaze, MBE

    News A man who helped build the North Coast National

    Rail trail to be completed by 2020

    Rail trail to be completed by 2020

    News The council is aiming to have the trail open within two years

    Local Partners