Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Kyogle man has faced court for his sixth drink-driving offence.
A Kyogle man has faced court for his sixth drink-driving offence. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

Liana Turner
by
4th Apr 2019 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KYOGLE man on his sixth drink-driving charge has walked free from court.

Aaron James Close, 32, was pulled over by police on Anzac Drive in Kyogle for a random breath test in the early hours of April 7 last year.

Close, who returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.172, was also a disqualified driver at the time.

When he was pulled over, police observed he was "well affected” by alcohol and he told them he'd consumed between four and eight beers and spirits since 5pm the previous day.

When he faced Casino Local Court for sentencing on these matters and an assault on Wednesday, solicitor Binnie O'Dwyer said her client had difficulties linking his actions with consequences.

She said Close had lost his own mother to a drink-driving-related crash and that his grief had an "impact on his ability to make good decisions”.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the incidents crossed the threshold for a term of imprisonment to be appropriate.

He will allow Close to serve that term by way of a 12-month intensive corrections order.

Mr Heilpern said it "beggars belief” why Close would continually get behind the wheel after drinking, given the loss his family had faced as a result of that kind of offence.

But he said "tragic” subjective circumstances worked in the man's favour.

The court heard it was Close's sixth drink-driving offence, although he had no prior high-range offences on his record.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and his ICO includes 80 hours' community service.

He will be required to accept rehabilitation treatment and abstain from using alcohol and illicit drugs.

casino local court drink-driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    premium_icon A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on scene tending to patients.

    12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    premium_icon 12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    News How far can a parent go to protect their child?

    Gig guide: From Katie Noonan to Oka

    premium_icon Gig guide: From Katie Noonan to Oka

    Whats On All the shows you need to know about this week

    Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

    premium_icon Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

    Whats On Invited by the Refugee Family Reunification Project