Repeat drink-driver told it could land him in jail

A NORTHERN Rivers man has been warned to "bring his toothbrush” to court if he's charged with drink-driving again.

Max George Restall, 52, didn't think his big night on the booze would have flow-on effects the next morning, Lismore Local Court heard today.

The court heard the farmer and concreter was involved in a head-on collision outside his property while drink-driving.

It was not his first offence like it; he had been similarly caught over the limit in 2006, 2004, 1996 and 1995.

Defence solicitor Jim Fuggle said his client was getting help from Riverlands Drug and Alcohol Centre.

"He has recognised the dangers of what he has done,” he said.

In the time since his suspension, Mr Fuggle said his client had been hitching lifts to and from his concreting job with colleagues.

But he said Restall was challenged in that his farm was intersected by a road.

The night before this incident he had been out and consumed a large amount of alcohol.... and in the morning, went to do some cattle work,” Mr Fuggle said.

The court heard Restall had taken part in the Traffic Offenders Program some 12 years prior but had not understood the "morning after effect”.

Magistrate David Heilpern dismissed claims the defendant couldn't foresee the consequences of his drinking the night before.

"Drink driving is an offence of selfishness,” Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern warned Restall against re-offending.

"(Next time) bring your toothbrush to court because you're going to jail,” he said.

"Jailing you, will that get the message through to you?”

He disqualified Restall from driving for three years from Monday and placed him on a section 9 good behaviour bond for the same period.