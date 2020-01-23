Reopening national parks to boost tourism: Saffin

NATURAL TREASURE: National Parks and Wildlife Service are hoping to “partially reopen” Boonoo Boonoo National Park near Tenterfield before the Australia Day long weekend. Photo: Supplied

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed advice that Bald Rock and Boonoo Boonoo national parks may be partially reopened before Australia Day.

She said this would be a much-needed boost to tourism in Tenterfield Shire.

Ms Saffin said she had raised the urgent need to reopen the bushfire-ravaged national parks with NSW Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean’s office in response to concerns from tourism operators and Tenterfield Shire Council.

“I was pleased to be informed that National Parks and Wildlife Service management and rangers have been working flat out to get Bald Rock National Park and Boonoo Boonoo National Park ready to partially reopen for visitors,” Ms Saffin said.

“Bald Rock National Park was extensively damaged by the Wallangarra bushfire in February 2019, resulting in significant damage to park infrastructure, and I was made aware of this after touring the fire ground with local farmers in June last year.

“Bald Rock has remained closed while assessment and remediation works were undertaken to ensure visitor safety.

“Issues needing attention included hazardous trees, vehicle access, and repairs to essential visitor infrastructure, signage and walking tracks.”

Ms Saffin said she had been advised “NPWS staff have addressed several of these issues and are working towards partially reopening the park with access to key visitor sites prior to Australia Day 2020”.

This is dependent on the outcome of visitor safety precinct checklists to ensure public safety.

“NPWS is working towards opening the main access nodes to a number of others in the Tenterfield area, including Boonoo Boonoo National Park, prior to Australia Day, subject to the outcome of visitor safety precinct checklists,” she said.

“I acknowledge that due to the bushfires’ extensive impacts and NPWS’s ongoing role as a key firefighting agency, it will take some time to progressively reopen all parks across the Northern Tablelands.”

Ms Saffin also welcomed the NSW Government’s $25,000 recent grant to support the Lift the Country Spirits Music Event, a community drought-support concert organised by the Tenterfield Show Society.

“Last September I had fruitful discussions with several Liberal Ministers and felt confident that this money would flow under the Drought Resilience Fund,” Ms Saffin said.

“I am very much looking forward to attending this year’s show on February 7-8 and urge everyone to make a beeline for Tenterfield.”