Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

Rentals are aplenty during coronavirus as STA’s flood the market. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good time to look as properties previously used as short-term stays are seeking longer leases.

Airbnb hosts and owners of other short-term rental accommodation are scrambling to get properties leased out longer term, as visitor bookings almost dry up completely due to strict rules in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Not only are more properties available, but rent is being reduced.

Looking at realestate.com.au, properties for rent in the Byron Shire (postcodes 2479 and 2481) with two or more bedrooms shows 185 results.

Properties in the same category for less than $600 a week returns 73 listings.

There are five properties listed under $400.

Some properties were offering a 25 per cent rent reduction.

LJ Hooker Byron Bay agent Liam Annesley said phones were steadily ringing about property owners wanting to lease out their homes previously used as short term holiday letting, but this trend had already began when the bushfires started and holiday rentals were affected.

“A lot of the (STA) providers are trying to get permanent tenants in a property for a short period of time. I think a lot of them will be coming around to the fact that they may have to currently let their property for 12 months to be able to get through this period of uncertainty.”

Here are 10 properties with at least two bedrooms in the Byron Shire for $600 or less rent per week: