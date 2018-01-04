LIST: Only 5 rentals available in Evans Head area

OUR story on the rental crisis in Evans Head understandably touched some very raw nerves.

Whether you are someone looking for a new rental or even a landlord who has costs to pay and is appreciating the increased income, it is a very emotive topic.

The Northern Star decided to go looking for whatever rentals were available in the area and list them here, but as you can see and possibly already know, they are few and far between.

So we are also doing a call out for anyone who maybe able to rent out their property to long term families, or even a room or converted garage for a couple or singles at a reasonable price.

Evans Head

1. 2/1 Boomerang Street

$330 per week, 2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: LJ Hooker Evans Head Ph: 6682 6000

95 Woodburn Street, Evans Head realestate.com.au

2. 95 Woodburn Street

$600 per week, 3br, 2 bath, 2 car

Agent: Evans Head First National Ph: 6682 6226

Address available on request realestate.com.au

Woodburn

1. Woodburn, Address available on request

POA, 5br, 3 bath

Agent: LJ Hooker Ph: 6682 6000

48 Richmond Street, Wardell realestate.com.au

Wardell

1. 48 Richmond Street

$390 per week, 2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Wal Murray & Co First National, Ballina Ph: 6686 2822

107 Mathieson Lane, Tuckurimba realestate.com.au

Tuckurimba

1. 107 Mathieson Lane, Tuckurimba

$380 per week, 3br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Wal Murray & Co First National, Lismore Ph: 0439 666649