LIST: Only 5 rentals available in Evans Head area

OUR story on the rental crisis in Evans Head understandably touched some very raw nerves.
Whether you are someone looking for a new rental or even a landlord who has costs to pay and is appreciating the increased income, it is a very emotive topic.
The Northern Star decided to go looking for whatever rentals were available in the area and list them here, but as you can see and possibly already know, they are few and far between.
So we are also doing a call out for anyone who maybe able to rent out their property to long term families, or even a room or converted garage for a couple or singles at a reasonable price.
Evans Head
1. 2/1 Boomerang Street
$330 per week, 2br, 1 bath, 1 car
Agent: LJ Hooker Evans Head Ph: 6682 6000
2. 95 Woodburn Street
$600 per week, 3br, 2 bath, 2 car
Agent: Evans Head First National Ph: 6682 6226
Woodburn
1. Woodburn, Address available on request
POA, 5br, 3 bath
Agent: LJ Hooker Ph: 6682 6000
Wardell
1. 48 Richmond Street
$390 per week, 2br, 1 bath, 1 car
Agent: Wal Murray & Co First National, Ballina Ph: 6686 2822
Tuckurimba
1. 107 Mathieson Lane, Tuckurimba
$380 per week, 3br, 1 bath, 1 car
Agent: Wal Murray & Co First National, Lismore Ph: 0439 666649