Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LIST: Only 5 rentals available in Evans Head area

2/1 Boomerang Street, Evans Head
2/1 Boomerang Street, Evans Head realestate.com.au
Samantha Elley
by

OUR story on the rental crisis in Evans Head understandably touched some very raw nerves.

Whether you are someone looking for a new rental or even a landlord who has costs to pay and is appreciating the increased income, it is a very emotive topic.

The Northern Star decided to go looking for whatever rentals were available in the area and list them here, but as you can see and possibly already know, they are few and far between.

So we are also doing a call out for anyone who maybe able to rent out their property to long term families, or even a room or converted garage for a couple or singles at a reasonable price.

Evans Head

1. 2/1 Boomerang Street

$330 per week, 2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: LJ Hooker Evans Head Ph: 6682 6000

 

95 Woodburn Street, Evans Head
95 Woodburn Street, Evans Head realestate.com.au

2. 95 Woodburn Street

$600 per week, 3br, 2 bath, 2 car

Agent: Evans Head First National Ph: 6682 6226

 

Address available on request
Address available on request realestate.com.au

Woodburn

1. Woodburn, Address available on request

POA, 5br, 3 bath

Agent: LJ Hooker Ph: 6682 6000

 

48 Richmond Street, Wardell
48 Richmond Street, Wardell realestate.com.au

Wardell

1. 48 Richmond Street

$390 per week, 2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Wal Murray & Co First National, Ballina Ph: 6686 2822

 

107 Mathieson Lane, Tuckurimba
107 Mathieson Lane, Tuckurimba realestate.com.au

Tuckurimba

1. 107 Mathieson Lane, Tuckurimba

$380 per week, 3br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Wal Murray & Co First National, Lismore Ph: 0439 666649

Topics:  mid richmond northern rivers property real estate rentals

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

Byron DJ murder accused attempted CPR on victim

Byron DJ murder accused attempted CPR on victim

"THERE is no doubt the man was punched in the head. He didn't just drop to the ground from cocaine”.

Storm water was lapping at the shop's step within minutes

Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore flooded in the sudden storm on Tuesday afternoon.

"To not know whether insurance would cover it is a concern”

Is your road on the list to be fixed?

Flood damaged roads in Lismore will take months to repair.

The wait has been "painstakingly slow”, road repairs have begun

Life hasn't been the same since beautiful husky went missing

Neither hide nor hair has been seen of Siberian husky Kaos since he went missing in Woodburn.

Family dog has been missing for a month now

Local Partners