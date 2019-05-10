RENTAL STRESS: Richmond, Page among worst in Australia

IN A table you don't want to be on top of, Richmond and Page are well and truly in the mix.

Research conducted by the University of NSW has found Richmond ranks at number three and Page ranks at number eight in an analysis of the federal electorates suffering rental stress.

Everybody's Home campaign spokeswoman Kate Colvin said the research showed the problem had spread to the regions and was not confined to those living in the inner city.

"The traditionally affordable areas of Western Sydney and regional NSW and Queensland have more renters doing it tough than anywhere else in the country," Ms Colvin said.

The research found Richmond, a Labor seat, had 43 per cent of renters living in housing stress, with 7390 households in rental stress.

Page, a Nationals seat, had 40 per cent of renters living in housing stress, with 6547 households in rental stress.

The research echoed Anglicare North Coast's Rental Affordability Snapshot, which surveyed the rental market over one weekend across the NSW north coast.

It found just three per cent of rental properties across northern NSW were affordable for people living on income support payments and just 23 per cent were affordable to people living on the minimum wage.

In response to the data local not-for-profit Momentum Collective is calling on landlords to help tackle the housing affordability crisis, and asking socially minded property owners to consider Momentum Collective as their property manager.

CEO Virginia Walker said the figures highlighted how difficult it was for people on a low income to get a roof over their head.

"We've reached a housing crisis point in our community," Ms Walker said.

"Rents are rising, unemployment is double the state average and it is next to impossible for single parents, people with disabilities, pensioners and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to find an affordable home."

Momentum Collective provides a range of services across housing, employment and disability in local communities from Tweed Heads to Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales.

"Landlords are key to helping us open up more housing options.

"We are experienced property managers with a portfolio of around 300 properties, including social, community and private rental dwellings that provide affordable housing for people in need.

"We could do a lot more to assist people on low incomes and people with disabilities if we had greater access to properties in the private rental market.

"Our clients would receive the support they need to maintain their home and landlords would have a guaranteed rental income."

In 2018, Momentum Collective helped more than 2,000 people who were homeless and 2,500 women and children escaping family and domestic violence.