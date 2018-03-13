Rental profit through the roof in rural areas

RURAL GOLD: Landlords in rural NSW are seeing better growth than their city counterparts.

BEING a landlord is more profitable in the country than in the big smoke with rental returns potentially higher in the Northern Rivers than Sydney.

According to Core Logic's head of research, Cameron Kusher, gross rental yields have been substantially higher across the regional areas than they have been in the capital cities.

In NSW, returns from regional properties were almost double those in capital cities, he said.

Mr Kusher said the CoreLogic total returns index is available from the middle of 2005 and looks at the change in the index over the 12 years to February 2018.

He said while the returns from capital city properties has been substantially higher (196.2%) than the returns across the combined regional markets (136.0%), it should be noted that over that period, value growth was substantially higher across the capital cities than it was for regional markets with values increasing by 83.7% and 29.0% respectively.

But change is in the air.

"While over the long-term the total returns have been much greater in the capital city markets than regional areas, the story has changed substantially over recent times,” he said,

"With already higher rental returns in regional markets, the regional markets are now also experiencing higher rates of value growth than those in the capital cities.”

Mr Kusher said over the three months to February 2018, the total returns from residential property nationally were 0.0%.

"While the national figure shows flat returns there is a significant difference between returns across the combined regional markets (+2.0%) and combined capital cities -0.4%).”

Mr Kusher said taking a look at each individual capital city and the corresponding rest of state area in each state and territory, the rest of state markets have recorded stronger total returns over the quarter than the capital cities.

In NSW, Vic and NT in particular, the spread between capital city and regional market returns is significant.

"Although the stronger housing market performance in regional markets may seem like a recent occurrence, looking at total returns, the regional areas have been outperforming capital cities for more than a year,” he said.

"This is due to higher rental yields and improving rates of value growth.”

Mr Kusher said over the past 12 months, total returns were recorded at 5.9 per cent.

"However, returns for regional properties (8.1 per cent) were superior to those in capital cities,” he said.

"Across the states and territories, Melbourne Adelaide and Hobart were the only capital cities in which total returns were superior in the capital city than in the rest of state areas and Hobart was the only city where the difference was substantial.”

Mr Kusher said with capital growth prospects likely to be softer over the coming years, investors in residential property may need to be more focused on total returns (a combination of value growth and capital growth) rather than just capital growth.

"Regional markets, especially those relatively close to capital cities are currently experiencing relatively strong value growth and superior yields to the capital cities,” he said,

"For this reason, investment in these regions may in fact be a better option over the coming few years than investment in capital city properties.”

Mr Kusher said one important thing to note is that the rental yield component is a gross figure and assumes the property is occupied for 52 weeks of the year.

Of course that won't be the case for all properties and particularly if you are going to invest for total returns you need to choose properties that are highly desirable to ensure that you have the best opportunity to have it occupied throughout the year.