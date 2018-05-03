Rental crisis: Affordable housing out of reach

IF YOU'RE a single, on government benefits and looking for a rental in the North Coast market, you're going to have a hard time finding an affordable place to live.

The latest Anglicare analysis into rental affordability revealed there are simply no affordable rental properties for those on low incomes across Byron and Ballina Shires.

Out of 14 household types - ranging from couples with two children on the minimum wage, pensioners, singles on government benefits- Byron Bay and Ballina had one affordable option for couples with two children on minimum wage out of 41 and 48 available rentals.

Out of 24 properties at Casino had, there were 13 rentals suitable for the same group.

In Lismore, 16 appropriate options were found out of a possible 51.

For singles with one child on Newstart, a single on Newstart, and a single (including single sharing) on Youth Allowance there were zero suitable or affordable properties on the Northern Rivers.

Anglicare said the findings for singles was consistent with the last six years of their participation in this snapshot, which surveys all the private rentals available in Australia over a weekend in March.

Labor candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh said: "Our communities on the North Coast are being hollowed out by a lack of affordable housing".

"Those on low incomes and pensioners simply can't afford to live here anymore.

"This means we lose their contribution to our communities and to our community organisations."

Anglicare's rental property snapshot has coincided with the latest ABS Census data release which recorded a significant spike in homelessness of 3 per cent from 2011 to 2016 in NSW, up from 28,191 in 2011 to 37,715 in 2016.

"The lack of an affordable housing strategy has left thousands on low income unable to afford the rental market in Byron and Ballina Shires with many ending up homeless," Mr Pugh said.

The report stated: "Housing affordability on the North Coast of New South Wales appears to be suffering from the conditions of an infrastructure 'boom'.

"Existing supply is increasingly targeting temporary workers at premium rates, and the average cost of rental has increased by up to 36per cent over two years.

"Never has the need for the development of new affordable housing projects been more keenly felt in this region, especially alongside other State and Commonwealth funded infrastructure projects like the new Grafton jail and the upgrade for the Pacific Highway."

It also noted a steep decline in properties available from 795 in 2017 to 660 in 2018.

Anglicare confirmed fewer areas were surveyed in 2013, but even so, there were 912 available rental properties.

The report stated in Ballina, Byron and Tweed there were a total of 3805 Airbnb properties advertised, of which, on average 76.4 per cent were whole house rentals, with an average occupancy rate (of all properties advertised on Airbnb in those regions) in those regions of 18.6per cent.

"This implies that almost 3000 homes in these areas are vacant throughout most of the year, instead of their owners being incentivised to rent them to long-term tenants (source: Inside Airbnb)."