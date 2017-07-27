Rent subsidy to help stop youth homelessness

THE youth rental subsidy Rent Choice Youth will be expanded to the Northern Rivers to help vulnerable youth facing homelessness, the three Nationals MPs representing the region have announced.

Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Planning Chris Gulaptis said Rent Choice Youth provides a rental assistance subsidy for up to three years to young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who are at risk of homelessness.

"Reducing youth homelessness is a key priority for the NSW Government,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Tweed Nationals MP Geoff Provest, who has long campaigned for a solutions to youth homelessness problems in the Tweed, said it was a great initiative.

"The program provides financial support to vulnerable young people so they can put a roof over their head,” Mr Provest said.

Lismore MP Thomas George said that what made Rent Choice Youth particularly effective was extra support for education, training and employment.

"This helps young people who want to help themselves achieve both housing and economic independence,” Mr George said.

Rent Choice Youth is an initiative of the NSW Government's Future Directions for Social Housing in NSW which sets out the Government's vision for social housing over the next 10 years.