Rent due calendar
Rent relief a welcome sight for regional businesses

Aisling Brennan
6th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
REGIONAL businesses and not not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land will benefit from the Federal Government’s rent relief package, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

Rent relief is available for commercial leaseholders or licence holders with a turnover of less than $50 million that operate a registered business on Crown land and have suffered at least a 30 per cent fall in turnover, or a 15 per cent fall for not-for-profits.

Mr Gulaptis said the package will allow regional economies to get back on their feet after COVID-19 caused financial headaches for many people.

“Rent waivers will be offered for eligible organisations and this could not come at a better time as many businesses and organisations across the region have been doing it tough as a result of COVID-19,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“This initiative by the Nationals in NSW Government will help local businesses and not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land to rebound financially.

“Crown land lease and licence holders are varied – from farmers, caravan parks, not-for-profit community groups, and small businesses.”

For more information and to request an assessment, visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/lands/your-account/covid-19-rental-assistance.

