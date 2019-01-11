Landlords push families out as miners push 'boom' narrative

ACROSS the region families are feeling the pinch of rising rent prices.

Over the last two years median rental prices for four-bedroom houses in Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday Regional Council areas have grown by an average of $70 per week, according to data released by the Queensland Residential Authority.

The greatest weekly increase was in the suburbs of Bucasia, Seaview Heights, Shoal Pt who have seen rents increase by $90 a week in two years. While median rents in the small mining town of Collinsville have doubled since March 2016.

Mackay region residents have seen their budgets' tightened, as median weekly rents jumped by $75 a week in two years.

Debra, who did not wish for her last name to be published, said rising rents would force her to leave Mackay.

Debra, her partner and her two teenage children have been living in their Andergrove home for the past three years.

When she went to renew her lease in November last year her real estate agent said she would be charged an extra $50 a week, with another rental increase scheduled for May.

They also reduced her lease to a six-month contract, rather than the usual 12-month lease.

Debra said she was shocked by the lease change.

As a part-time worker, any increase to her rent would be difficult to meet.

"Even though that $50-60 may not seem a lot for a lot of people, it's a lot for me."

"I sort of thought 'jeez how am I going to find this?'"

"As you know it is hard enough to make ends meet in this day and age."

While she and her family will be able to survive this latest increase, she knows she will have to leave her home by the end of the year.

"We feel forced out because I just know it's coming. When the new lease comes through there will be another rent increase.

"We love the house, we love the areas, but its got to the point for myself and my partner to move ahead and achieve the goals that we want we're going to have to probably move out of town and find somewhere cheaper to rent."

She suspects the rising rents are a direct result of the region's revitalised mining industry.

"Everyone is riding on this new supposed boom.

"Some landlords are capitalising on that."