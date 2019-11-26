Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

'Rent-a-pool' tool launches in Australia

by Hannah Higgins
26th Nov 2019 12:17 PM

No pool? No worries.

That's the message 22-year-old American entrepreneur Bunim Laskin is bringing to Australia this summer with the launch of his "rent-a-pool" app.

Swimply, an Airbnb-type arrangement for pools that connects owners of private pools with people looking for a swim spot, launched in Australia on Tuesday.

Mr Laksim - the eldest of 12 children - says the idea for Swimply came to him "out of necessity" on a hot summer day.

Through the app, users can rent nearby pools by the hour, while owners can benefit by off-setting expensive pool maintenance costs.

"Australians love the outdoors and with the country's long summers we are excited to be able to democratise the pool experience so every Australian can enjoy affordable access to this summertime luxury," Mr Laskin said in a statement.

Hosts on the app are able to choose the days and times their pool is available as well as the number of guests, whether children are allowed and whether you can bring your own food.

The app has so far expanded only into NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

Almost three million Australians live in houses with a swimming pool according to Roy Morgan research.

More Stories

airbnb editors picks swimply

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH AND ACT: Strong winds to further activate fire

        WATCH AND ACT: Strong winds to further activate fire

        News RESIDENTS are being urged to stay alert and enact their bushfire plan if necessary.

        Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        premium_icon Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        Politics Former staffer looks back on a glittering career

        How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        premium_icon How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        News Council hold two sale events for those claiming Lighthouse birds

        Woman accused of $66,000 fraud will go to trial

        premium_icon Woman accused of $66,000 fraud will go to trial

        Crime A Lismore woman is facing fraud allegations in court