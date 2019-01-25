Renowned street artist creates new work for Lismore

LISMORE Library is set to shine with a new mural currently in production by renowned street artist Fintan Magee.

Commissioned by The Quadrangle in partnership with Southern Cross University's Indigenous School Gnibi, the Quad's placemaking officer Marisa Snow said the art organisation partnered with Gnibi to develop the mural to celebrate intergenerational exchange of Bundjalung knowledge and language.

She said the portrait will feature an elder and a young person from the Widjubul Wiyabul clan of the Bundjalung nation to represent their significant role in the preservation and revitalisation of traditional language.

"Celebration and sharing of indigenous culture is at the forefront of the Quad's program and this work is a strong statement to solidify that vision into the future,” she said.

Ms Snow said the mural was set to be a key feature of the 2019 Quadrangle creative program.

"Fintan's work will become an iconic feature of The Quad for many years to come and we are thrilled to be featuring his work in the Quad precinct,” Ms Snow said.

"Born in Lismore, Fintan has a long history of association with Lismore's thriving street art scene and it's fitting to honour his Lismore roots with this large-scale permanent work.”

The mural is set to for completion this Wednesday, with Mr Magee hosting a free artist talk at the Lismore Regional Gallery event space that afternoon from 5.30-6.30pm to discuss the mural and its process.