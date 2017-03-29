Renowned philosopher-author to speak at Byron Theatre

Anthony Clifford 'A. C.' Grayling is a British philosopher who founded and became the first Master of New College of the Humanities, an independent undergraduate college in London in 2011.

PROLIFIC English author and philosopher AC Grayling will speak at the Byron Theatre this month on his new book, The Age of Genius.

The book focuses on the evolution of European thought during the tumultuous 17th century - which dawned with people believing the Earth was in the centre of the universe, and ended with the galactic conception we know today, and all that goes with it.

That is one of several shifts in thought and understanding that in Grayling's thesis prove that the 17th century was the birthplace of the modern mind that underpins our current civilisation.

The book's full title is The Age of Genius: The Seventeenth Century and the Birth of the Modern Mind.

The first third of the book focuses on the destructive sectarian Thirty Years Water fought on continental Europe, primarily between Catholics and Protestant powers.

The Northern Star posed some questions to the author about the book in anticipation of this exciting event.

What was so important about the Thirty Years War as a prelude to the revolutionary change of thought in the 17th century?

AC:"The war opened borders, broke down controls on the movement of people, ideas and correspondence, all three vital for the increased flow of information that were so powerful in changing the mind of Europe in that period.

"The rate of social change speeds up in wartime too, and in the Thirty Years War, the relative freedom of thought in Protestant Europe, where most of the intellectual advances took place, was secured against Catholic oppression of intellectual life.

If the 17th century is the defining bedrock of our modern mind, do you believe there was anything we abandoned in that century worth salvaging?

AC: I don't think we lost anything in losing the attempted (and too often actual) mind-control of religion: on the contrary, the most significant feature of the time was the liberation of the mind of humanity so that science, the philosophical and beginnings of political revolutions, could take place.

Do you see anything problematic about the "modern mind” or do you hold it is the pinnacle of human achievement?

AC: "Scientific and philosophical enlightenments are always opposed by counter-enlightenments; and not everyone either can, or makes the effort to be, part of the progress they offer; so you get a backlash too, and large numbers of people feeling left out, and conflicts as a result.

"But the overall picture since the 17th century is one of major and substantive progress in human affairs - technology, medicine, education and literacy, civil liberties and the rule of law, and much besides -has given to almost everyone in the west the opportunities and freedoms that only a very few aristocrats and top clerics had 400 years ago.

Do you predict another 'epoch' which will shatter our assumptions about reality in the near future?

AC: "I think we are living through (such) an epoch now, in several ways: our democratic structures are under a variety of threats, we have reached the brink of a turning point in our scientific exploration of the universe, the nature of work, communication, and social life could likewise be on the brink of major changes (not least because of AI and robotics), and the rate of change in all respects is now so much faster than the 17th century that we are unprepared for most of the consequences and already struggling to deal properly with some of them. Much to be said on this!”

An evening with AC Grayling is at the Byron Theatre (Byron Community Centre), next Thursday, March 30, from 6pm.