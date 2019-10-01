RENOVATION HELL: Tiling and avenging the kitchen gods

AS I mentioned a few weeks ago, I recently endured a complete kitchen renovation in my tiny seaside cottage. I say "endured” because, like childbirth, Mother Nature blanks out the pain so one isn't turned off undergoing the experience again. If we remembered the unpleasantness, the human race (and kitchen renovation companies) would surely have died out centuries ago.

The one overwhelming feeling I am having now is a sense of profound relief; I intend to stay in this house until I am carried out in a box (many years hence) and so, hopefully, I will never have to deal with this particular self-inflicted trauma again.

I know I really can't grumble; I am very grateful to have had the means by which I could rip out a leaky and barely functioning 30-year-old kitchen and replace it with new cabinets, flooring and appliances. Nobody forced me to do it, so I've tried hard to shut up about the stress and get on with life.

However, I made a major tactical mistake halfway through the project (which I had - in a moment of lunacy - decided to manage myself in order to save around $12,000) by mentioning to my smart and thoughtful young builder that I couldn't complain really as everything so far had gone smoothly. He looked at me with horror and said, "Oh you shouldn't have said that, the benchtops aren't here yet”. He couldn't have been more correct, as it turned out; only one of the three pieces of stone bench fitted the spaces that had been double checked (with lasers), leading to an almighty battle with the supplier.

From then on my trouble-free renovation descended into mayhem; I wish someone had thought to warn me that I needed to make a sacrifice to the kitchen god (presumably throwing a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil into an active volcano would have appeased it somewhat).

Only one of the new appliances worked; one had to be replaced and two others repaired as they had already been installed. I have been warning my son for years that the more stuff we own, the more opportunities exist for things to malfunction. Why I had conveniently forgotten my own sage advice, I wonder? A classic case of "do as I say and not as I do”. Duly noted; I'll try not to be such a sanctimonious pain in the neck in future.

And for the record, a heads-up that - for some still-unexplained reason - some tilers have a compulsion to drop wet concrete down the floor waste when anything - an old sock? - could be used to stop up the pipe and thereby prevent a major flood the first time your brand-new washing machine is used WOULD HAVE BEEN HANDY. Thank you.