Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All Aspects Professional Plastering plasterer Shaun Wear on site at the Lennox Head pub.
All Aspects Professional Plastering plasterer Shaun Wear on site at the Lennox Head pub.
News

Renos on Lennox pub set to be finished within a fortnight

Graham Broadhead
11th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK on the renovations to the interior of the popular Lennox Hotel are set to be complete within a fortnight.

The pub's owner, Greg Campbell, said the renovations would "open the place up".

And that, he said, would give patrons greater access to one of the pub's greatest assets besides the cold beer, that is: the ocean view over Seven Mile Beach.

"The blokes have been working hard and working weekends to get the job finished," Mr Campbell said.

Work started about 10 days ago.

But, talking about beer, it's still flowing while the renovations are being completed.

Mr Campbell has owned the pub since 2006 and said it's been about seven years since the front bar area had a make-over.

The new-look interior will be open-plan, with heightened ceilings.

There will be a new stage, which will be used regularly for the Thursday night jam sessions, and the live bands on Friday and Saturday nights.

A large television also will be a feature.

The pub was built in the early 1970s, and it has been a social hub in the coastal village.

Former Australian representative rugby league great and Cronulla legend, the late Steve Rogers, owned the pub for a couple of years in the late 1980s.
It was called the Anglers Arms Hotel when Rogers was publican from 1989, but it was during this time the pub's name changed to the Lennox Point Hotel.

Rogers' son, dual international league and union star, and most recently a contestant on the Survivor television series, Mat Rogers, attended the former Ballina High School for a short time while the family lived at Lennox Head.

The pub has since been renamed The Lennox Hotel.

And while there have been a few changes in the pub's history, one thing that hasn't changed is the beach view.

lennox head lennox hotel northern rivers businesses pub renovations
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talented young AFL players show their stuff

        premium_icon Talented young AFL players show their stuff

        Sport THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup was held on the North Coast this week.

        Women’s NRRRL goes from touch to tackle

        premium_icon Women’s NRRRL goes from touch to tackle

        News NO holding back as the NRRRL girls play tackle for the first time.

        Model jets hit 400km/h over Casino

        premium_icon Model jets hit 400km/h over Casino

        News SKIES above Casino turns into a battleground as more than 50 model jets show...

        You can't eat toilet paper, but you can share it

        premium_icon You can't eat toilet paper, but you can share it

        Opinion "We were out in the open, not even checking if cops were on to us"