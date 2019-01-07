RENO RESCUE: Couple renovate century-old home

HOME RENOS: Lindee-Anne and Adam Flack are renovating a run-down house in Kyogle.

HOME RENOS: Lindee-Anne and Adam Flack are renovating a run-down house in Kyogle. Susanna Freymark

THE house was a wreck.

Rented for the past 30 years in a Kyogle back street, it was the kind of house most people walk away from.

Not Lindee-Anne and Adam Flack.

That's not entirely true.

"When Adam saw it, he ran out the house,” Lindee-Anne said when they had their first viewing of the 1900 dilapidated wooden home in October last year.

"I could see its potential, its bones,” interior designer Lindee-Anne said.

The couple bring different skills to the renovations.

Adam is a perfectionist, his wife said.

"I'm meticulous,” he said.

"I want to get it mechanically and structurally right.”

Lindee-Anne is the visionary. The one who dreams.

"This is a home that has protected hundreds of families and it should be respected,” she said.

"We will turn it back into a four-bed family home with a swing under the tree and a picket fence.”

The couple live in Rosealynd House in West Wiangaree, a home they renovated in "pure Federation” style.

When the Kyogle house is finished, they don't know if they will sell it, rent it or live in it themselves.

"This house will be done in Victorian style,” Lindee-Anne said.

A claw bathtub sits ready to be fitted. Lindee-Anne has sourced wooden doors with bubble glass from Gumtree and travelled to Brisbane to collect them.

The couple are big on recycling what they can, including the 100-year old timber doors with the old fashioned bubbly glass inset.

The kitchen cabinets come from Red Hill in Brisbane as well as stylish French doors and new stairs.

"You have to see past what it is now,” Lindee-Anne said as she gazed across the room full of tools, dust, ladders and a work bench.

She can already see the beauty of a finished house. Of a home.

It isn't an easy choice though to renovate an old home.

The doors are all different sizes and finding tradespeople who respect old buildings has been difficult, Lindee-Anne said.

Adam's drill bits keep breaking because of the hard, teak floors, she said.

As they pull rotten timber from the walls, Lindee-Anne said the worst thing was being covered in "cocky and mouse poo.”

The man who lived in the house in his childhood lives next door and is thrilled it is being done up.

Lindee-Anne admitted she was shocked at the interior of the house and that it could be rented is such a state of disrepair.

"You have a duty of care to provide a safe, comfortable, liveable house. Agents shouldn't represent a house like this,” she said.

She is determined to bring the house back to its glory days, with some modern touches.

"I'm going to make it so beautiful, I can't do anything by halves.”

The couple plans to complete renovations within 12 months.

"I will fall in love with the house,” Lindee-Anne said with a dreamy look in her eyes.