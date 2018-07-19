Renewed vision for 'world-class jewel', Queensland Raceway

The Ipswich City Council's redevelopment of the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct.

A WORLD-CLASS motorsport precinct remains on Ipswich City Council's agenda despite plans to redevelop Ipswich Motorsport Precinct falling by the wayside.

The council started the process to buy back a 30-year lease from Motorsports Queensland and inject about $220 million to redevelop Queensland Raceway at Willowbank.

Those plans, pursued through the council-owned company Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Lty, were scrapped earlier this year when the council decided to wind-up the company.

As a result of the wind-up, the council has re-assumed responsibility for precinct masterplanning.

This week councillors endorsed the vision, as encapsulated in the update to the 2014 masterplan, to create a world-class motorsport precinct.

The council will work with lessees of the area to revitalise the entire precinct.

"It's the jewel in the crown for Ipswich," Councillor Paul Tully said.

"It's an internationally-recognised precinct and we need to keep our eye on the ball to ensure it maintains its current status and something that's widely recognised."

Cr Tully said the council would now look at how it can progress development at the site.

"It will rest with the council and possibly private developers to inject funds into the facility," he said.

"We need a ten to 20 year vision for this precinct to make sure it caters for audiences both nationally and internationally."

A feasibility study will also be developed for the management and operation of a driver training facility in the precinct.

The council will then conduct an expressions of interest process to shortlist operators interested in the operation.

An implementation of the council's masterplan "together with targeted land acquisitions" is touted to ensure "the council maximises the long-term development opportunities and utilisation of the site whilst delivering its commercial viability and sustainability".

The council will work with lessees at the site.

"Through the council we'll be anxious to ensure the public gets the benefit of an upgraded track," he said.