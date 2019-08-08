Renewed calls to help find Ellen Wilson

CCTV footage of Ellen Wilson at the Greater Bank in Woodlark Street, Lismore, on 11th September, 2015, the day she went missing.

POLICE have made renewed calls to help find missing person Ellen Wilson, who was last seen in Ballina four years ago.

Richmond LAC Acting Supt Nicole Bruce said that while there are no fresh leads, police are still investigating Ms Wilson's whereabouts and that there is still hope in finding her.

"If someone out there knows something, we'd like them to call Crimestoppers (1800 333 000) and give us some information so that hopefully we can bring some resolution to this," Ms Bruce said.

Ms Wilson was last seen on September 11, 2015, outside a licensed premises in Ballina, and was captured on CCTV at a Greater Bank ATM in Woodlark Street, Lismore earlier that day.

She was due to meet a friend to arrange some volunteer work on September 12, but never showed to that meeting.

Police say Ms Wilson's silver or grey 2006 Subaru Forester station wagon, with NSW registration CB 76 QX, is a vital clue.

Acting Supt Bruce said for the Wilson family, not knowing of Ellen's whereabouts is the hardest part.

"It's certainly devastating when someone goes missing, particularly when there's no reason that anyone can see," Ms Bruce said.

"The resolution, whether that missing person is found dead or alive, is one thing that helps people (families) get through it.

"It is quite difficult (to go missing), especially with social media and our digital footprint; we have a number of avenues to explore but they have not been fruitful at this stage."

Ellen Wilson would be 58 now, and is described as being about 165cm tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.