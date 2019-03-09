Renewed call for an inquiry into UM

Universal Medicine Healing Clinic located in Goonellabah on the Far North Coast in NSW.

MY calls last November for an inquiry into the activities of Universal Medicine and, more broadly, stricter regulations on the alternative health industry, have been met with a lukewarm response.

Local Labor candidates immediately backed my stance; other sitting or hopeful politicians have remained noticeably quiet on this issue.

But it's not going away.

Several investigations into UM are under way, most notably by the Health Care Complaints Commission.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Night program devoted an entire show to UM and now the BBC is set to follow suit on the UK arm of the alternative health organisation.

Although UM has denied any wrongdoing, a NSW Supreme Court jury last year found its leader Serge Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult”.

It's time for all politicians in our local area to stand up and be counted on this issue.

Rest assured we will be putting their responses on the public record long before you go to the ballot box.