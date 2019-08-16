Remembering Vietnam veterans this Saturday

The Far North Coast's Vietnam Memorial on Vietnam Veterans' Day, Lismore , August 14, 2010.

The Far North Coast's Vietnam Memorial on Vietnam Veterans' Day, Lismore , August 14, 2010. JERAD WILLIAMS

THE Far North Coast Vietnam Veterans will be observing Vietnam Veterans Day this Saturday August 17.

Vietnam Veterans' Day is commemorated in Lismore on the nearest Saturday to the August 18 each year, and is an opportunity to honour those Australians who served during the Vietnam War and remember those who didn't make it home.

Between mid-1962 and 1975, about 60,200 Australian servicemen and women took part in the war.

Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia Far North Coast (NSW) sub-branch is hosting its Vietnam Veterans day this Saturday August 17.

Each year the branch conducts a march and memorial service followed by a dinner the Lismore District Workers Club.

Arrangements for Saturday August 17 are:

The march starts at 5pm near the corner of Magellan and Molesworth St.

The memorial service, including wreath laying will be at 5.10pm at refurnished Far North Coast Vietnam War Memorial.

Arrive for dinner at 6.30pm at Lismore workers club.

The official guest is WO Don Spinks AM, repatriation commissioner.

Cost $30pp. Table bookings available.

For more information or to make bookings call 66244486 or email vvaalismore@bigpond.com.au.