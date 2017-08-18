Remembering Vietnam Veterans this Saturday

THE Far North Coast Vietnam Veterans will be observing Vietnam Veterans Day this Saturday August 19.

Vietnam Veterans' Day is commemorated in Lismore on the nearest Saturday to the August 18 each year, and is an opportunity to honour those Australians who served during the Vietnam War and remember those who didn't make it home.

Between mid-1962 and 1975, about 60,200 Australian servicemen and women took part in the war.

In total 520 Australians died in the conflict, which included 210 drafted National Servicemen and seven civilians. Over 3,000 others were evacuated with wounds, injuries or illnesses.

A large number have died since from war-related injuries or illnesses, the physical and emotional strain of war service having proved, for some, too much. Many others still bear the physical and mental scars of the war.

President of the Far North Coast Sub-Branch Sheldon Maher OAM, urged all veterans, their families and citizens to attend the functions.

Arrangements for Saturday August 19 are:

March: The Vietnam Veterans' Day march will form up at the Old Lismore Post Office, corner Molesworth and Magellan Streets at 4.50pm. The march will commence at 5pm sharp. The march will be led by the Lismore Pipe band and will proceed along Molesworth Street and turn right into Memorial park adjacent to the Far North Coast Vietnam memorial.

Memorial Service: The wreath laying memorial service follows the march at approximately 5:05pm at the memorial. The service is multi-denominational.

The wreath laying memorial service follows the march at approximately 5:05pm at the memorial. The service is multi-denominational. Vietnam Veterans' Day Dinner: 6.30pm for 7pm. The Vietnam Veterans' Day Dinner will be held in the Main Dining Room Lismore and District Workers Club Keen Street.

For more information or to make bookings call Sheldon Maher on 6624 4486 or 0408 666 266.

Veterans and Veterans Families Counselling Service (VVCS) and Veterans Line can be reached 24 hours a day across Australia for crisis support and free and confidential counselling. Phone 1800 011 046. There is a local Lismore office of the VVCS in Molesworth Street Lismore and can be contacted on 02 6622 4481.